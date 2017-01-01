New Orleans Saints brace for NFC South showdown with revenge-minded Carolina



By Brian Allee-Walsh



NEW ORLEANS Although a mere victory would normally suffice, the highly motivated and still humbled Carolina Panthers are coming to town Sunday to exact revenge.

Plain and simple.



The Panthers remember all too well that 34-13 beatdown administered by the Saints in Week 3 at Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.



Like it was yesterday.



We owe them, Panthers defensive end Mario Addison proclaimed.



That victory back on Sept. 24 catapulted the previously winless Saints on a historic eight-game winning streak and dropped the previously undefeated Panthers into a temporary NFL abyss.

That was then...



