Today, 08:47 PM
Owner/Webmaster
New Orleans Saints brace for NFC South showdown with revenge-minded Carolina
By Brian Allee-Walsh
NEW ORLEANS
Although a mere victory would normally suffice, the highly motivated and still humbled Carolina Panthers are coming to town Sunday to exact revenge.
Plain and simple.
The Panthers remember all too well that 34-13 beatdown administered by the Saints in Week 3 at Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.
Like it was yesterday.
We owe them, Panthers defensive end Mario Addison proclaimed.
That victory back on Sept. 24 catapulted the previously winless Saints on a historic eight-game winning streak and dropped the previously undefeated Panthers into a temporary NFL abyss.
That was then...
Full Story - Sun Herald
