Old Today, 08:50 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,555
New Orleans Saints Central NFL playoff picture: Saints still in line to face NFC South team after Week 12 loss


Amos Morale III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

The Saints still have a lead in the NFC South but fell one spot in playoff seeding after a loss Sunday to the Rams.

Next for the Saints will be a potential playoff preview of sorts.

Scroll down to see how this week's game against the Carolina Panthers could be an indicator of what's to come if the Saints make the postseason.

Top seed: Eagles (10-1)

First-round bye; would play the lowest remaining seed from the wild-card round

LAST WEEK: Top seed

REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Seahawks (7-4), at Rams (8-3), at Giants (2-9), vs. Raiders (5-6), vs. Cowboys (5-6)

OUTLOOK: Another week, another win for the Eagles. Philadelphia still has some tough matchups remaining, starting with a banged-up Seattle Seahawks defense followed by a high-powered Rams offense. The next three games are on the road...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

