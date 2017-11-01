|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
New Orleans Saints Central NFL playoff picture: Saints still in line to face NFC South team after Week 12 loss
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:50 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,555
|
New Orleans Saints Central NFL playoff picture: Saints still in line to face NFC South team after Week 12 loss
Amos Morale III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The Saints still have a lead in the NFC South but fell one spot in playoff seeding after a loss Sunday to the Rams.
Next for the Saints will be a potential playoff preview of sorts.
Scroll down to see how this week's game against the Carolina Panthers could be an indicator of what's to come if the Saints make the postseason.
Top seed: Eagles (10-1)
First-round bye; would play the lowest remaining seed from the wild-card round
LAST WEEK: Top seed
REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Seahawks (7-4), at Rams (8-3), at Giants (2-9), vs. Raiders (5-6), vs. Cowboys (5-6)
OUTLOOK: Another week, another win for the Eagles. Philadelphia still has some tough matchups remaining, starting with a banged-up Seattle Seahawks defense followed by a high-powered Rams offense. The next three games are on the road...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 144 members and 503 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
NOLAaustin
, Saintsphere
, CaptainCuz
, JDax
, Saint DoubleL
, English
, syeager
, El Caliente
, rspike84
, LiterOCola
, bclemms
, thefifthwall
, DJ1BigTymer
, BioSaint
, jdanton14
, reverse
, PennStateSaint
, Crawdaddys
, Gumerk
, Saint_Ward
, Saint Ace
, whodatphil
, Smooth_Criminal
, crosswatt
, Juicy Fruit
, DA_MOSS
, DzynRex3hunna
, CowtownSaint
, zknotts61
, Hotdog_Skin
, Slim K
, Pensacola
, Buhbooh
, saintsfan342000
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, Moot Point
, Rdanderson91
, Matteoma1
, Metallyca
, maboo
, new city champ
, bearze34
, Remy Lebeau
, Blessedog
, Blaz3nDr0
, TheRamboTX
, friday
, HailStateSaintsFan
, B-Train
, stooge
, meily
, Ronnie
, Captain Pickles
, Capn_Morgan
, nola0723
, Domeination
, triumph
, JPH
, whodat47
, Infamous504
, nolaspe
, Oneists
, RacerRyan15x
, VINSANITY
, krichard714
, WHODAT44
, stevemadden
, nolaswede
, donnasw
, Aussieboy
, Coreyinthe504
, guns_magoo
, November290
, DMC
, bayouboy78
, CDeuce26
, RaginSaint93
, Saint Jack
, Icon
, bsmith4
, blc1201
, tommy582000
, Boudro
, SonnyWhoDatRose
, oysters
, longtime lurker
, Pocket Hercules
, BigSlick
, jonseth23
, Makarov
, 3dandp
, MIJON1
, ktulu909
, State Of Affairs
, vraskal
, Jive Saint
, la. champ1
, AARPSaint
, saint hdawg
, Chris
, ALLNO
, catothagreat
, CabezaDeBakka
, Rusty
, picnicwithfish
, los226
, Torgo
, mrcrowley9
, JBofWDN
, Pancakes
, BeerBaron
, Imatrout
, VPCajun
, OutlawSaint
, Brennan77
, rhemstad24
, gumbotron
, LORD_BREESUS
, WinTheGame
, John873
, baarbogast
, cd12holden
, d.smith19
, grammysweets
, eaton co saint
, bdsaints
, Billgluckman
, saintstraveler
, skydancer
, Mdc965
, LombardiGras
, luezana
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:58 PM.
|