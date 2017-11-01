New Orleans Saints Central NFL playoff picture: Saints still in line to face NFC South team after Week 12 loss



Amos Morale III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The Saints still have a lead in the NFC South but fell one spot in playoff seeding after a loss Sunday to the Rams.



Next for the Saints will be a potential playoff preview of sorts.



Scroll down to see how this week's game against the Carolina Panthers could be an indicator of what's to come if the Saints make the postseason.



Top seed: Eagles (10-1)



First-round bye; would play the lowest remaining seed from the wild-card round



LAST WEEK: Top seed



REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Seahawks (7-4), at Rams (8-3), at Giants (2-9), vs. Raiders (5-6), vs. Cowboys (5-6)



OUTLOOK: Another week, another win for the Eagles. Philadelphia still has some tough matchups remaining, starting with a banged-up Seattle Seahawks defense followed by a high-powered Rams offense. The next three games are on the road...



