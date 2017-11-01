|
|
|
|
|
|
6 lingering questions after the Saints' first loss since Sept. 17
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints (8-3) lost for the first time since Sept. 17 on Sunday when they fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 26-20.
Naturally, the questions for this week's mailbag are a bit gloomier than those that readers submitted during the eight-game winning streak.
So, let's address what on the minds of some fans.
While the logic behind using Sheldon Rankins on the edge at times on Sunday made sense, I think it's fair to criticize the decision based on the results.
The Saints aside from Cameron Jordan were inconsistent at pressuring Jared Goff on Sunday. Yes, they tallied four sacks, but one was a play in which Goff just ran out of bounds and another came when linebacker Craig Robertson perfectly timed his blitz up the gut. With just five total quarterback hits, it's clear the Saints didn't do enough up front...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
