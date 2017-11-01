|
Today, 08:54 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,553
Giants to end Eli Manning's 13-year streak, will start Geno Smith
By The Washington Post
For the first time in more than 13 years, someone other than Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the Giants when they visit the Raiders on Sunday. Giants coach Ben McAdoo on Tuesday announced that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning at Oakland and rookie quarterback Davis Webb will also see action over the final five games of New York's lost season.
The 36-year-old Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games since Nov. 21, 2004, when he took over for Kurt Warner in Week 11 of his rookie season. It's the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history behind Brett Favre's 297 consecutive games started. McAdoo gave Manning the option of prolonging that streak against the Raiders, but he declined...
Full Story - NOLA.com
