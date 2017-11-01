|
Today, 08:55 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,553
New Orleans Saints waive cornerback Dexter McDougle
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Cornerback Dexter McDougle's time with the New Orleans Saints proved a short seven days.
The Saints on Tuesday waived the 5-foot-10, 195-pound McDougle, according to the NFL Transactions report.
McDougle and veteran cornerback Sterling Moore joined the Saints last week in an apparent move to bolster depth after rookie cornerback Marson Lattimore suffered an ankle injury.
Lattimore and fellow starting cornerback Ken Crawley (abdomen) did not play in Week 12's loss to the Los Angeles Rams...
Full Story - NOLA.com
