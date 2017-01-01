|
|
|
|
|
|
Snap Counts: Rams hold Saints offense to fewest plays of season
By Joel A. Erickson
LOS ANGELES The New Orleans Saints struggled to sustain drives on Sunday, failing to keep the edge in time of possession the team had enjoyed during most of its eight-game winning streak.
Los Angeles held the New Orleans offense to just 57 plays on Sunday, 20 fewer than the Saints defense had to face and the fewest snaps the Saints have taken on the offensive side of the ball all season.
The previous low was 58 against Carolina, but in that game, the Panthers took just 50 snaps themselves.
New Orleans is averaging 66.5 offensive snaps per game...
Full Story - The Advocate
There are currently 208 members and 628 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
|