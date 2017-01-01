First Look: Carolina Panthers should give Saints tougher test in rematch



By Joel A. Erickson



WHEN: 3:25 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV: Fox



RADIO: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9



RECORDS: New Orleans 8-3; Carolina 8-3



COACHES: Saints, Sean Payton, 11th season, 102-69; Panthers, Ron Rivera, seventh season, 61-45-1



PANTHERS BREAKDOWN

LAST WEEK: Carolina's defense and special teams came through to stave off a surprising upset bid by the New York Jets, who pushed the Panthers all the way to the wire but gave up fourth-quarter touchdowns on a Luke Kuechly fumble return and a Kaelin Clay punt return...



