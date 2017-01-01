|
|
|
|
|
Today, 08:59 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,553
|
Marshon Lattimore's value to Saints stands out even more in his absence
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- After Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore should now both be considered front-runners for the NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. No team has swept those awards since 1967.
Kamara demonstrated his value more than ever in the 26-20 loss by providing more than half of New Orleans' offense with 87 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Lattimore did the same thing -- by not playing.
The 11th pick in the draft has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this year when healthy -- rookie or otherwise. But the Saints pass defense has gone from dominant to diced since Lattimore went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 34-31 victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 11...
Full Story - ESPN.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|