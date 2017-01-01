home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints film room: Rams had the right plan to slow New Orleans' passing offense


By Nick Underhill

Drew Brees is finished. The New Orleans Saints' passing offense is no longer good. Blah. Blah. Blah. Blah.

Theres been a sense of panic in the city since the Saints lost Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams  their first defeat after winning eight in a row, a game in which New Orleans struggled to move the ball and the offense looked less than crispy.

And while there is a valid, warranted level of concern, it appears the higher-level histrionics are overblown.

If you want to hold onto those emotions and skip the rest of this, just read this line before you depart: The New Orleans Saints lost because they played a good defense that was ready for whatever the Saints threw at them, and the Rams defense made more plays. Thats it. It happens.

Perhaps it proves to be indicative of a larger problem down the road. But odds are, many of the issues will be isolated to games in which Wade Phillips is the opposing defensive coordinator. And there's no chance of seeing him again until the playoffs  at which point New Orleans should have a better idea of how to attack him...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

