NFC South Q&A: Who wins division, best suited for deep playoff run?



Flip a coin. That might be the best way to pick which team will win the NFC South between the



All three teams have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, which would be a first for the division since it was aligned in its current form in 2002. Only six times has the division seen two teams advance since then.

But which team will finish first? Not so easy.



The Panthers (8-3) and Saints (8-3) meet in a critical game Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the winner taking the outright lead.



But defending division champion Atlanta (7-4) is only a game back with two matchups against the Saints and a home finale against the Panthers still on the schedule.



