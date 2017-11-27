home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page NFC South Q&A: Who wins division, best suited for deep playoff run?

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 03:06 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,557
NFC South Q&A: Who wins division, best suited for deep playoff run?


ESPN

Flip a coin. That might be the best way to pick which team will win the NFC South between the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

All three teams have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, which would be a first for the division since it was aligned in its current form in 2002. Only six times has the division seen two teams advance since then.
But which team will finish first? Not so easy.

The Panthers (8-3) and Saints (8-3) meet in a critical game Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the winner taking the outright lead.

But defending division champion Atlanta (7-4) is only a game back with two matchups against the Saints and a home finale against the Panthers still on the schedule.

Full Story - ESPN

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 990
There are currently 256 members and 734 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Infoman, mlewellyn, primadox, krisfiveoh, FlaSaintsFan9, quax, rocheyuk, Who Dat Handi Fan, Boogee134, blackjack, frack, jadebordelon26, Renegade Saint, B4YOU, saintmdterps, kevman, SaintFanDave, jeromed1936, Andrus, kmjo30, blackngoldmike, jayd265, Snuck, bobwilson666, billinms, jagpack, WarSaintsFan, Soundwave, Rusty, kp1234, Jonboy, Hey Beerman, DaFranchise, JAG11, Danleco, 26ISTHEMAN, HailStateSaintsFan, DMaestro, Steve in Colorado, capt. bloodlog, Arathrael, Saint-Ragnar, t-boy, chad_moore, avlsaint55, st. jamie, Le_Moyne, bobad, ILLINI Saint, oysters, FaithHope&Bum, 1987, kennydfresh, serp29, justbkaz, Saintshizzle, rajncajn, BigWiggle200, krogers, Mikie17, Swampy Saint, Jigga523, mrwrench77, bigcarlittlewill, triumph, Trey W., JRead2, Saint Ace, kansast, Bartyboy, QBall13, EndzoneSaint, saintskullz, SpinalTarp, Crazed*Saints*Fan, ccss, St.Fabulous, GaryHolland, cardiosaint, ehehat, Cjjr72984, bearkatsaint, Saintcd, chrisusm, 1badsailor, thefifthwall, Kodyd1dier, staphory, JOMFA, x808x7, Glen in Blighty, rosspatel, blupony, Saint_Chiu, Zzyyxxyyxx, Tiger, bladerunner, NOLAaustin, BuffaloSaint, RaginSaint93, PeliSaint88, jdanton14, jam21796, cantguardhim, cel502, Maxp, SystemShock, eaton co saint, daMixter, Rdanderson91, EnjoyDaBrees, Superfuzz, Grandadmiral, saintmike23, Super Dad, boutrous, Crawdaddys, szsaints, SaintPancake, AgentJRad, kennystillsfan, Beast, bartk12, MrVoodoo, Gump, bradman1965, senorwinces, El Caliente, humbrah, longtime lurker, Mad Max2, BoNcHiE, wnelson, Optimus Prime, krichard714, FootballLady, Fjeldur, RayM, BlueRaspberry, NOSn1SB41C, Vega$$aint, tr0ss, Blessedog, AMZee, Da Beast, socbe7, lavered, JermHerm, abnrgr, Trump2016, jdpower13, scott88, blasian, rustyc23, JuggernautSaint, Saint Greg, Sneak42, MS_SaintsFan, Shadeaux, NOVASaint, TribuneUK, AgnesT, monster57, Wayne, dvdman, saintsfan1029, JWDtrey3, DallasRene, GeauxSaintz86, zioncityintheatl, bigdub81, theprankmonkey, BoroSaint, CajunSaint, thiefinthenight, Blaz3nDr0, KulBreez, keijicosis, nolaspe, guns_magoo, Azuriah72, wyrmer, cajundave, PBFont, saint-58, LombardiGras, c2, gitaroomanxadam, cugr4life, thetownedrunkard, cwesleyc, Grand Master BJC, jesusfish, adkaid, OutlawSaint, kjb051, Swimmer, cd12holden, SASaintsFan, Porkchop, thejkl, ghostsaint33, AshintMC, Zooted, B-Train, TheRamboTX, Reduno, nolaswede, Slidell Mike, Bootsolja318, SkyLance, bimbushy, Clintonrebel, mabuck, Penguin, kajundandj, rob22278, Saint ATN, jfwund, DJ1BigTymer, efil4stnias, RussTKD, peff, BooBirdSaint, ReenThePersuader, showtimesaints, Metallyca, aj, mit98, mg6035, No_Reason, kelsobob, ALLNO, crosswatt, Suavecito8, sinful_saint
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Saints roster moves...positive news?
Last Post: Mikie17
Posted On: Today
Replies: 30
Views: 2,735
Per Nick Underhill: Lattimore and Crawley in attendance at practice
Last Post: longtime lurker
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 4
1 kwtpf - Week 13
Last Post: B-Train
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 244
NFC South Q&A: Who wins division, best suited for deep playoff run?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Drops Tomorrow 11/29
Last Post: Soundwave
Posted On: Today
Replies: 21
Views: 446
6 Watching live from The Coliseum=no TEAM enthusiasm
Last Post: bobad
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 2
Lattimore and Crawley Practiced
Last Post: Saint Ace
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
PFF NFL rookie ranking through week 12
Last Post: thetownedrunkard
Posted On: Today
Replies: 17
Views: 971
REALITY: Brees is Getting Older and What it Means to the Team now and Going Forward
Last Post: staphory
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 268
Kaepernick protest
Last Post: DJ1BigTymer
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,081
Views: 32,079
Tickets for Saints vs Panthers, December 3rd
Last Post: rosspatel
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 716
Oeaux-Canada now No Canada?
Last Post: MLU
Posted On: Today
Replies: 32
Views: 557
More...
Members Birthdays
kevco (55), mleg1972 (45), txwhodat (45), Cplively (41)
Past News
NFC South Q&A: Who wins division, best suited for deep playoff run?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Saints film room: Rams had the right plan to slow New Orleans' passing offense
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 172
Marshon Lattimore's value to Saints stands out even more in his absence
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 168
First Look: Carolina Panthers should give Saints tougher test in rematch
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 147
Snap Counts: Rams hold Saints offense to fewest plays of season
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 123
New Orleans Saints waive cornerback Dexter McDougle
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 109
Giants to end Eli Manning's 13-year streak, will start Geno Smith
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 97
6 lingering questions after the Saints' first loss since Sept. 17
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 102
New Orleans Saints Central NFL playoff picture: Saints still in line to face NFC South team after Week 12 loss
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 109
New Orleans Saints brace for NFC South showdown with revenge-minded Carolina
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 91
Saints must address third-down ineptness now
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 108
Saints rookie back turns heads with dazzling plays
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 178
Kenny Vaccaro makes no excuses for poor plays in Saints' loss to Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 11-27-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 211
Vaccaro's strange mishap just one of many for Saints in LA
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 11-27-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 203
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:08 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0