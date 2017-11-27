|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 03:06 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,557
|
NFC South Q&A: Who wins division, best suited for deep playoff run?
ESPN
Flip a coin. That might be the best way to pick which team will win the NFC South between the New Orleans Saints
, Carolina Panthers
and Atlanta Falcons
.
All three teams have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, which would be a first for the division since it was aligned in its current form in 2002. Only six times has the division seen two teams advance since then.
But which team will finish first? Not so easy.
The Panthers (8-3) and Saints (8-3) meet in a critical game Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the winner taking the outright lead.
But defending division champion Atlanta (7-4) is only a game back with two matchups against the Saints and a home finale against the Panthers still on the schedule.
Full Story - ESPN
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 256 members and 734 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Infoman
, mlewellyn
, primadox
, krisfiveoh
, FlaSaintsFan9
, quax
, rocheyuk
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, Boogee134
, blackjack
, frack
, jadebordelon26
, Renegade Saint
, B4YOU
, saintmdterps
, kevman
, SaintFanDave
, jeromed1936
, Andrus
, kmjo30
, blackngoldmike
, jayd265
, Snuck
, bobwilson666
, billinms
, jagpack
, WarSaintsFan
, Soundwave
, Rusty
, kp1234
, Jonboy
, Hey Beerman
, DaFranchise
, JAG11
, Danleco
, 26ISTHEMAN
, HailStateSaintsFan
, DMaestro
, Steve in Colorado
, capt. bloodlog
, Arathrael
, Saint-Ragnar
, t-boy
, chad_moore
, avlsaint55
, st. jamie
, Le_Moyne
, bobad
, ILLINI Saint
, oysters
, FaithHope&Bum
, 1987
, kennydfresh
, serp29
, justbkaz
, Saintshizzle
, rajncajn
, BigWiggle200
, krogers
, Mikie17
, Swampy Saint
, Jigga523
, mrwrench77
, bigcarlittlewill
, triumph
, Trey W.
, JRead2
, Saint Ace
, kansast
, Bartyboy
, QBall13
, EndzoneSaint
, saintskullz
, SpinalTarp
, Crazed*Saints*Fan
, ccss
, St.Fabulous
, GaryHolland
, cardiosaint
, ehehat
, Cjjr72984
, bearkatsaint
, Saintcd
, chrisusm
, 1badsailor
, thefifthwall
, Kodyd1dier
, staphory
, JOMFA
, x808x7
, Glen in Blighty
, rosspatel
, blupony
, Saint_Chiu
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Tiger
, bladerunner
, NOLAaustin
, BuffaloSaint
, RaginSaint93
, PeliSaint88
, jdanton14
, jam21796
, cantguardhim
, cel502
, Maxp
, SystemShock
, eaton co saint
, daMixter
, Rdanderson91
, EnjoyDaBrees
, Superfuzz
, Grandadmiral
, saintmike23
, Super Dad
, boutrous
, Crawdaddys
, szsaints
, SaintPancake
, AgentJRad
, kennystillsfan
, Beast
, bartk12
, MrVoodoo
, Gump
, bradman1965
, senorwinces
, El Caliente
, humbrah
, longtime lurker
, Mad Max2
, BoNcHiE
, wnelson
, Optimus Prime
, krichard714
, FootballLady
, Fjeldur
, RayM
, BlueRaspberry
, NOSn1SB41C
, Vega$$aint
, tr0ss
, Blessedog
, AMZee
, Da Beast
, socbe7
, lavered
, JermHerm
, abnrgr
, Trump2016
, jdpower13
, scott88
, blasian
, rustyc23
, JuggernautSaint
, Saint Greg
, Sneak42
, MS_SaintsFan
, Shadeaux
, NOVASaint
, TribuneUK
, AgnesT
, monster57
, Wayne
, dvdman
, saintsfan1029
, JWDtrey3
, DallasRene
, GeauxSaintz86
, zioncityintheatl
, bigdub81
, theprankmonkey
, BoroSaint
, CajunSaint
, thiefinthenight
, Blaz3nDr0
, KulBreez
, keijicosis
, nolaspe
, guns_magoo
, Azuriah72
, wyrmer
, cajundave
, PBFont
, saint-58
, LombardiGras
, c2
, gitaroomanxadam
, cugr4life
, thetownedrunkard
, cwesleyc
, Grand Master BJC
, jesusfish
, adkaid
, OutlawSaint
, kjb051
, Swimmer
, cd12holden
, SASaintsFan
, Porkchop
, thejkl
, ghostsaint33
, AshintMC
, Zooted
, B-Train
, TheRamboTX
, Reduno
, nolaswede
, Slidell Mike
, Bootsolja318
, SkyLance
, bimbushy
, Clintonrebel
, mabuck
, Penguin
, kajundandj
, rob22278
, Saint ATN
, jfwund
, DJ1BigTymer
, efil4stnias
, RussTKD
, peff
, BooBirdSaint
, ReenThePersuader
, showtimesaints
, Metallyca
, aj
, mit98
, mg6035
, No_Reason
, kelsobob
, ALLNO
, crosswatt
, Suavecito8
, sinful_saint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:08 PM.
|