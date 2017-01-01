|
|New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton on Saints TE Coby Fleener's concussion, team's training staff, NFL spotter
Today, 03:14 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,563
Sean Payton on Saints TE Coby Fleener's concussion, team's training staff, NFL spotter
By Joel A. Erickson
Saints tight end Coby Fleener suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against Los Angeles when he was hit illegally over the middle by Rams defensive back Blake Countess.
Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
But Fleener returned to the game later, dropping a pass before New Orleans discovered the symptoms of a concussion. According to Saints coach Sean Payton, Fleener's symptoms did not manifest themselves immediately after the hit. Tight ends coach Dan Campbell noticed an issue and made the decision to pull him.
"I don't think, No. 1, there were any signs or indications from our medical crew or anyone, and it wasn't until a play or two later, I'm going to say early the next series, where he was having more a vision issue," Payton said. "As soon as Dan, his position coach, realized it, we held him back, and then went ahead and had testing."..
Full Story - The Advocate
