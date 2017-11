Saints re-sign offensive tackle Bryce Harris: source



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



With tackle Terron Armstead suffering an undisclosed injury in Week 12, the New Orleans Saints needed to address depth on the offensive line.



And the requirement to bolster the front five produced a familiar name.



The Saints on Wednesday re-signed offensive tackle Bryce Harris, according to a source familiar with the situation.



Harris will take the roster spot previously filled by cornerback Dexter McDougle, whom the Saints waived Tuesday...



