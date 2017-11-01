|
Cam Jordan displays weekly why he's an all-time Saints great
By Larry Holder - NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
My unabashed praise for Cam Jordan knows no bounds.
I've already deemed the New Orleans Saints player the best overall defensive end in the NFL. I see no reason to back down from the claim, especially since he's hit the 10-sack mark through only 11 games this season.
Jordan's two sacks on Rams quarterback Jared Goff pushed him to double digits for the third time in his career. Both seasons Jordan received an invite to the Pro Bowl. This year has been the fastest he's reached 10 sacks in his seven-year career.
Arizona's Chandler Jones and Minnesota's Everson Griffin are within striking distance as they lead the league with 12 sacks. The only others ahead of Jordan are Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence (11), Jacksonville's Calais Campbell (11) and the Chargers' Joey Bosa (10.5)...
Full Story - NOLA.com
