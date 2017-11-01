home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 03:19 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,563
Cam Jordan displays weekly why he's an all-time Saints great


By Larry Holder - NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

My unabashed praise for Cam Jordan knows no bounds.

I've already deemed the New Orleans Saints player the best overall defensive end in the NFL. I see no reason to back down from the claim, especially since he's hit the 10-sack mark through only 11 games this season.

Jordan's two sacks on Rams quarterback Jared Goff pushed him to double digits for the third time in his career. Both seasons Jordan received an invite to the Pro Bowl. This year has been the fastest he's reached 10 sacks in his seven-year career.

Arizona's Chandler Jones and Minnesota's Everson Griffin are within striking distance as they lead the league with 12 sacks. The only others ahead of Jordan are Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence (11), Jacksonville's Calais Campbell (11) and the Chargers' Joey Bosa (10.5)...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

