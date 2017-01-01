|
Brees on Carolina matchup: 'Situation only gets bigger as we go along'
By Garland Gillen | Sports Managing Editor
(WVUE) - The Saints enter their contest this weekend tied with the Panthers in the NFC South standings. The Black and Gold hold the tiebreaker, thanks to a 34-13 victory over Carolina in Week 3.
The Saints still look strong for a playoff berth, but so much can change with only five weeks left in the regular season, starting Sunday in the Dome against Carolina.
"We've had battles with these guys for many. many, years. We've played in a lot of big games with these guys...
Full Story and Video
