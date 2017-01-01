|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 05:44 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,567
|
Brees: "Got to earn everything" against the Panthers
By Steve Geller
A loss over the weekend out in Los Angeles to the Rams dropped the Saints to 8-3 on the season. While the Black and Gold have had a stellar run, they havent been able to create any separation in the tough NFC South. Carolina is also 8-3 while Atlanta is lurking, only a game behind. Just 5 games remain in the regular season, so there is no room for slip-ups.
This final stretch of games is so important for how things are going to shake out. Four of the Saints last five games are against division foes. This week they will host the Panthers, a team they bested in Charlotte back in week 3. While the Panthers offense has been up and down the defense has been dominating all year. Drew Brees told Bobby & Deke on Sports Talk that they know what kind of game lies ahead against that unit.
Theyre exceptional. And theyve been probably the most consistent defense, the most consistent group over the last 6 years....
Full Story - WWL
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 210 members and 795 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
billinms
, bladerunner
, Thundercougarbird
, iamsaved
, b_rent366
, t-boy
, coolBrees9
, mabuck
, BoroSaint
, cantguardhim
, Wheelo
, NNICASTRO
, GTSaint
, BlueRaspberry
, MJ in Calif
, HoustonCajun
, ChopperSaint
, mhgoforit
, Saviorbrees
, pbourg5968
, ETWhoDat
, MidCity51
, woohoosaint
, talan
, bobad
, Winter
, cmw8
, rob22278
, TheRamboTX
, dabestbank
, iChill
, jaglosso
, serp29
, cranesays
, SaintsBrazil
, egautr1
, Weekend Bernie
, daninmn
, St.Fury
, SpinalTarp
, MightyMite
, jeffoxiam
, literature
, Allen Poe
, skydancer
, where yat brah
, SaintsSwag
, Blues_Forte
, CabezaDeBakka
, Crusader Saint
, daBaconsaint
, james_k_p
, ALLNO
, FAILCLOWNS
, Jimmie
, langster66
, Born_A_Saint
, Hotdog_Skin
, Lustmord
, TheMedicineMan
, nolaswede
, SouthernSaintsFan
, EnjoyDaBrees
, wyrmer
, rhemstad24
, Warhammer504
, SEASON1FAN
, Infoman
, thefifthwall
, JRead2
, rasmus
, saints-itis
, MamouMafia
, Blah blah blah
, lafayettejay
, agent0385
, FaithHope&Bum
, SwampThing
, Loco Hornet Fan
, Blaz3nDr0
, Maxp
, justbkaz
, damajret
, rthouser
, t_rav_82
, efil4stnias
, Outbackjack
, BigSlick
, Coreyinthe504
, FLASH
, St.RobE
, gboudx
, donnasw
, longtime lurker
, Tiger
, crosswatt
, sdotjoe
, saintbilly25
, retrobanana
, Saintsphere
, senorwinces
, donkeydonkey
, FlaSaintsFan9
, Xeno
, Booker
, tak
, efrohnap66
, nonnc
, cugr4life
, itsthebigcat
, SaintsDat
, St. Chris
, cash1234
, HAGZILLA
, saintfan-n-alex
, gumbotron
, Mr.Blonde
, Nolan
, Jigga523
, Saint ATN
, El Caliente
, nbrbush5
, coachdeuce
, OutlawSaint
, jdanton14
, CRAIG67N
, MC HIPPY
, Saintcd
, X-Factor
, mrbeebe228
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, hooha23
, Dragon
, Hopeful
, ultimatesaintsfan
, workhorse
, jmoll
, Saint_Chiu
, RevDeuceWindham
, tlmsaints
, wuudbee
, travelingsaintsfan
, mit98
, EvilMike
, Saint Santa
, livefromDC
, bino22_
, isgwill
, kfran
, Cajun Chat
, Roland19
, kr29
, platinumvinnyv
, Sumdude34
, itztime
, Torgo
, Datnicc504
, jdpower13
, Brennan77
, St.Fabulous
, Slim K
, LiterOCola
, SAINTSFAN
, SpinnerSaint
, GilFinnerty
, vudupadrone01
, SanFranSaintsFan
, Rojam
, vraskal
, sthomas1124
, DSnfla
, SWAMP_THING
, BOO
, sacrosaint
, Clarkey
, MikeInHaaammond
, Orleans
, LetsGetWaffles
, TJ66
, geauxboy
, rspike84
, meh1954
, Saints 4 life
, ATX SAINT
, FLIPPY
, SD_Saint
, Dryheatbob
, AARPSaint
, Va Saints Fan
, Campin' Freak
, Saint Jack
, BRKLYNsaint
, Grandadmiral
, bmfyxpp
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:20 PM.
|