Brees: "Got to earn everything" against the Panthers



By Steve Geller



A loss over the weekend out in Los Angeles to the Rams dropped the Saints to 8-3 on the season. While the Black and Gold have had a stellar run, they havent been able to create any separation in the tough NFC South. Carolina is also 8-3 while Atlanta is lurking, only a game behind. Just 5 games remain in the regular season, so there is no room for slip-ups.



This final stretch of games is so important for how things are going to shake out. Four of the Saints last five games are against division foes. This week they will host the Panthers, a team they bested in Charlotte back in week 3. While the Panthers offense has been up and down the defense has been dominating all year. Drew Brees told Bobby & Deke on Sports Talk that they know what kind of game lies ahead against that unit.



Theyre exceptional. And theyve been probably the most consistent defense, the most consistent group over the last 6 years....



Full Story - WWL A loss over the weekend out in Los Angeles to the Rams dropped the Saints to 8-3 on the season. While the Black and Gold have had a stellar run, they havent been able to create any separation in the tough NFC South. Carolina is also 8-3 while Atlanta is lurking, only a game behind. Just 5 games remain in the regular season, so there is no room for slip-ups.This final stretch of games is so important for how things are going to shake out. Four of the Saints last five games are against division foes. This week they will host the Panthers, a team they bested in Charlotte back in week 3. While the Panthers offense has been up and down the defense has been dominating all year. Drew Brees told Bobby & Deke on Sports Talk that they know what kind of game lies ahead against that unit.Theyre exceptional. And theyve been probably the most consistent defense, the most consistent group over the last 6 years....