The Best Division in Football Is About to Beat Itself UpWho Will Come Out on Top?
The NFC South features three current playoff teams, and they are all about to play each other. All it will take is one misstep to be left behind.
By Danny Kelly
Twelve weeks into the NFL season, the NFC South has run away with the title as the best division in football. Combined, its teams boast a league-best record of 27-17 and a league-best point differential of plus-137. If the season ended today, the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons would all be heading to the postseasonno small feat in a competitive NFC field.
But this division is more than merely spectacular, its intriguing: It features the past two MVPs in quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Cam Newton, and a third passer whos more accomplished and probably still better than either of them in Drew Brees.
Its headlined by a plethora of electric playmaking stars such as Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey. Its got two top-10 defenses in Carolina and New Orleans, and a young, fast group on the rise in Atlanta. And when you add in the the Buccaneerswho might not be good, but can at least throw the ball all over the yard with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson running routes downfieldthe NFC South can claim something this year that just about no other division in football can: Its almost never boring...
Full Story - The Ringer
