New Orleans Saints: Losing to Rams ultimately a blessing



The New Orleans Saints took their first loss in eight weeks, falling to the Los Angeles Rams. It might sting for now, but its truly a blessing in disguise.



By Rebecca Mills



The New Orleans Saints eight-game winning streak was finally broken. After a highly anticipated and tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints got their first loss since Week 2. While its sad to see the streak end, its actually a blessing for a team seemingly destined for the postseason.



Admittedly, its hard to see this as a blessing. However, its possible and potentially the right way to view the defeat. Going into the game, it was such a huge deal, and now, all of the hoopla is over. The Saints got beaten, not by much, but still took the L after an almost-loss to Washington.



It takes the pressure off the team and its probably a huge relief. Losing is never fun, but it could be a sign of stress. Much like when the Panthers went 15-1, it was a huge burden and a constant question hanging over them. It only leads to more questions than answers...



