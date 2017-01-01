|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 10:44 PM
|
|
|
Administrator
|
|
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 23,696
|
John DeShazier: Saints rookie Alvin Kamara taking the NFL by storm
Full Story NewOrleansSaints.Com
Where to begin?
The Olympic-worthy hurdle of a living, breathing, pain-inflict-minded human being not just once, but twice, during a game?
The make-em-miss-in-a-phone-booth shiftiness that seems to defy logic, as he dances around with feet that perhaps the late Gregory Hines couldve admired?
The double-take inducing balance whereby he weebles and wobbles, but never seems to fall down?
The sheer speed an economical glide where his upper body seems to do little to no work at all, while he separates from defenders?
By John DeShazier / New Orleans Saints.Com
Full Story NewOrleansSaints.Com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 156 members and 644 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Joe OKC
, eaglefreak
, bladerunner
, JackDiesel
, Mr.Mudd
, skydancer
, mit98
, 1987
, jlroby69
, joeyseven
, bc
, literature
, SonnyWhoDatRose
, Ray
, FLASH
, tbuck
, SouthernSaintsFan
, SWAMP_THING
, BooBirdSaint
, 327
, justbkaz
, retrobanana
, Antib551
, TheRamboTX
, thefifthwall
, meily
, CDinSTL
, socbe7
, rajncajn
, Saints318
, zorazz
, Saint Ace
, B-Train
, NOLAJM504
, WxM
, cant
, grammysweets
, RKNSaint
, Saint ATN
, Chris
, cliffn
, SaintsNY
, Big Lob
, Blessedog
, The Bush Man
, Cowboy-Hater
, iamsaved
, Stilldat318
, JvilleJoe
, champ76
, Maxp
, HburgSaints
, dribardi
, Freaak
, T.Sneden84
, LogeEndZone
, CapitalCitySaint
, eaton co saint
, vraskal
, ANKOMA33
, saintyclaus
, LSUMathProf
, atlantawhodat
, pbourg5968
, 61woods
, St. Aaron
, jdpower13
, Tpstr
, WinTheGame
, Dingusaurus
, MC HIPPY
, WD40
, football
, Pat
, Hustle
, Swamprat
, OCWhoDat
, jbg5119
, roturn
, James21
, st. jamie
, cue180
, baarbogast
, montywop
, stormin mormon
, Oneists
, cajunsooner
, jayhawk66
, NOLADatLSU
, SouthernMissSaint
, Buickman
, GeauxSaintz86
, Mdc965
, oysters
, DJ1BigTymer
, Nolan
, Twags14
, coachdeuce
, gboudx
, crieg001
, BoroSaint
, Bartyboy
, Jason
, DANTE
, jonseth23
, jophst
, brees_bAbE
, saintbilly25
, billinms
, mvtrucking
, SLAPNUTS
, sOulsaint
, Silent Dave
, DABOOT162
, Ruckuz_Se7en
, lagrangeboy
, JackT.
, los226
, Snarf
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, wnelson
, Born_A_Saint
, bobad
, ClubberL
, BigEZcajin
, Billgluckman
, BJGIL
, CDeuce26
, saintstraveler
, Saint Spud
, Saint Jack
, CRaY-Work
, Brennan77
, ktulu909
, Jonboy
, st zachary
, guidomerkinsrules
, CowtownSaint
, chankel
, shouldbebare
, pirttihirmu
, rosspatel
, Crawdaddys
, LombardiGras
, Gump
, SmackDaddy
, Slixtrix
, 4T L4ST
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:58 PM.
|