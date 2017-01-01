Panthers would have a lot of holes to fill if Christian McCaffrey can't play



By David Newton - ESPN Staff Writer



CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than a few eyebrows raised when Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice because of a shoulder injury.



All coach Ron Rivera offered was that the shoulder is sore and would be re-evaluated on Thursday.



While there is nothing to indicate McCaffrey won't play in Sundays showdown at New Orleans for the NFC South lead -- both teams are 8-3 -- what if he cant? Offensive coordinator Mike Shula keeps insisting the eighth pick of the 2017 draft, who played running back and all three receiver spots, is a "huge" part of the game plan each week.



So let's take a look at how huge.



McCaffrey has taken 68.3 percent (517) of Carolina's offensive snaps. Only quarterback Cam Newton, the starting offensive line and wide receiver Devin Funchess have taken more...



