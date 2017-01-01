|
Panthers would have a lot of holes to fill if Christian McCaffrey can't play
By David Newton - ESPN Staff Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than a few eyebrows raised when Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice because of a shoulder injury.
All coach Ron Rivera offered was that the shoulder is sore and would be re-evaluated on Thursday.
While there is nothing to indicate McCaffrey won't play in Sundays showdown at New Orleans for the NFC South lead -- both teams are 8-3 -- what if he cant? Offensive coordinator Mike Shula keeps insisting the eighth pick of the 2017 draft, who played running back and all three receiver spots, is a "huge" part of the game plan each week.
So let's take a look at how huge.
McCaffrey has taken 68.3 percent (517) of Carolina's offensive snaps. Only quarterback Cam Newton, the starting offensive line and wide receiver Devin Funchess have taken more...
Full Story - ESPN
