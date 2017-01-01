Ken Crawley will likely play against Carolina, but Marshon Lattimore among four Saints held out of Thursday's practice



By Joel A. Erickson



New Orleans will likely get one cornerback back in action on Sunday, but the Saints could be missing both of the talented rookie defensive backs who have been so key to the defense's success this season.



Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who missed the Rams game with an ankle injury suffered against Washington, did not practice on Thursday, and neither did rookie free safety Marcus Williams, who suffered a groin injury against Los Angeles.



Lattimore had been limited on Wednesday. Fellow starter Ken Crawley, who also missed the Rams game with a strained oblique, has been limited on both days of practice but expects to play against the Carolina Panthers.



"Looks like I'm going to go this week, it's a work in progress," Crawley said. "I'll just have to deal with it. This is an important game." ...



