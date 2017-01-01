|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Ken Crawley will likely play against Carolina, but Marshon Lattimore among four Saints held out of Thursday's practice
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:21 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,579
|
Ken Crawley will likely play against Carolina, but Marshon Lattimore among four Saints held out of Thursday's practice
By Joel A. Erickson
New Orleans will likely get one cornerback back in action on Sunday, but the Saints could be missing both of the talented rookie defensive backs who have been so key to the defense's success this season.
Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who missed the Rams game with an ankle injury suffered against Washington, did not practice on Thursday, and neither did rookie free safety Marcus Williams, who suffered a groin injury against Los Angeles.
Lattimore had been limited on Wednesday. Fellow starter Ken Crawley, who also missed the Rams game with a strained oblique, has been limited on both days of practice but expects to play against the Carolina Panthers.
"Looks like I'm going to go this week, it's a work in progress," Crawley said. "I'll just have to deal with it. This is an important game." ...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 207 members and 583 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
St.Fury
, flawda saint
, meezy0236
, baron8
, jbourque
, MJ in Calif
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, St. Chris
, jagpack
, saintfan-n-alex
, stadanko
, Teledega
, Nolan
, coceaux
, Expatriate
, ra1807
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Maxp
, where yat brah
, Byrd4LSU
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, OCWhoDat
, Operator 7
, Sumdude34
, English
, Brennan77
, St4ever
, AgentJRad
, jimrip
, longtime lurker
, Eman5805
, mambodeath
, moraink
, southdeltan
, blunted
, SebaSaint
, rsmith2783
, Swamprat
, Saintsasaurus Rex
, The Mongoose
, Swimmer
, luezana
, BeastinBush
, greg985
, SaintMill
, PoBoy504
, Saint Jack
, kelsobob
, ReenThePersuader
, Doombot
, dtc
, cash1234
, talan
, Khan
, WxM
, AshintMC
, JBO
, Rojam
, Silent Dave
, chad141fa
, 75Saint
, kdwwms
, nosaints213
, ahr34
, Saint David
, cutter11
, Andrus
, DzynRex3hunna
, beezm
, CalgaryJay
, bush2007
, SaintsSwag
, krogers
, sportsaint
, zknotts61
, skydancer
, P-town balla
, shaihulud
, tr0ss
, thefifthwall
, KulBreez
, DaSaints1967
, Live4theSaints
, lurkerTim
, ThibodauxSaint14
, kennystillsfan
, Bush Time in NO
, obwhiteo
, SaintRebel
, CountWhoDat
, El Caliente
, retrobanana
, cmw8
, AARPSaint
, o0Requiem0o
, SouthernSaint
, DJ1BigTymer
, GeauxSainz
, curtballs
, DaFranchise
, 2cmorgan
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, uproar90
, SanFranSaintsFan
, Coreyinthe504
, TXSAINTFAN
, Jekylz Hyde
, Lazarus
, saintfan1972
, JackDiesel
, Jonboy
, broccoli60
, TCEd
, T.Sneden84
, WhoDatInTexas
, max
, melman
, SFMOBILE
, djhinrichs2000
, Offbrandsaintsfan
, The Saint
, MV2
, parlorcitysaint
, cajnwillie
, Soundwave
, japan
, saints66
, RaginSaint93
, bouxdag
, tazdasaintsfan
, real
, par2143
, chankel
, usairpol
, cel502
, Dr. Doom
, keijicosis
, roturn
, BIG KITCH
, cuddlemonkey
, Saints4ever
, billinms
, Bozzhawg318
, Reduno
, Metallyca
, heavydsaint
, BeerBaron
, bayouboy78
, xDREWDATX
, dribardi
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, PacmanJones
, meh1954
, SaintsDrunkard
, Saintsup
, WhoWantsIt
, Saint-Ragnar
, livefromDC
, 327
, Smooth_Criminal
, CrunkDat
, coffee
, Emwin237
, ktulu909
, efil4stnias
, baarbogast
, sthomas1124
, xotherm
, Saints 4 life
, Klenzade
, jadebordelon26
, B-Rich
, gitaroomanxadam
, Daddy Bam Bam
, KICKSUMBUTT
, Chopzley
, tlmsaints
, clarencebeakes
, ld_in_sc
, BobE
, HburgSaints
, xardoz
, James21
, saintbilly25
, crosswatt
, saints4life25
, SEASON1FAN
, zorro37
, natedog
, Wilko
, lurch2012
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:41 PM.
|