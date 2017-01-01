|
|
Saints still trying to solve puzzling problems on third down
By Joel A. Erickson
The New Orleans Saints offense has an anomaly in its statistical rankings so far this season.
By almost any measure, the Saints have one of the NFL's most efficient offenses. New Orleans ranks first in yards per carry, first in yards per passing play and second in first downs.
Despite all of those numbers, the Saints are just 14th on third down, converting 38.81 percent of their chances so far. A lot like Kryptonite is to Superman, New Orleans' weakness can be crippling, as it was in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
And it's a weakness the Saints have never had before. New Orleans ranked first in the NFL in third-down conversions for the past three years, the Saints have ranked first five times in the 12 seasons Drew Brees has quarterbacked the team and they have never come in lower than sixth, in 2009...
Full Story - The Advocate
