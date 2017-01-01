|
|New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan becomes first Saints defensive end to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Today, 06:24 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,579
Cameron Jordan becomes first Saints defensive end to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month
By Joel A. Erickson
New Orleans star Cameron Jordan won the NFC Defensive Player of the Month award on Sunday, becoming the first Saints defensive end to win the award in the process.
During the month of November, Jordan had 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two batted passes, adding to a season that has arguably been his best in the NFL so far.
Eleven games into the season, Jordan is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks (10), seventh in tackles-for-loss (12), and his six passes defended are the most for any player among the top 25 in sacks...
Full Story - The Advocate
