Alvin Kamara wins Saints' first NFC Rookie of the Month honor since 2006



By Joel A. Erickson



The New Orleans Saints are racking up awards for the month of November.



Alvin Kamara, the sensational rookie running back who has fought his way into the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been named the NFC Rookie of the Month, an award that comes as no surprise given that he won three Rookie of the Week awards in four games.



Kamara becomes the first Saint to win the award since Reggie Bush won the award for his performance during December of 2006...



Full Story - The Advocate The New Orleans Saints are racking up awards for the month of November.Alvin Kamara, the sensational rookie running back who has fought his way into the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been named the NFC Rookie of the Month, an award that comes as no surprise given that he won three Rookie of the Week awards in four games.Kamara becomes the first Saint to win the award since Reggie Bush won the award for his performance during December of 2006...