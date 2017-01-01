|
|New Orleans Saints
Saints tackle Zach Strief will stay on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair ACL, MCL
Today, 06:43 PM
Saints tackle Zach Strief will stay on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair ACL, MCL
By Joel A. Erickson
The New Orleans Saints will not get veteran tackle Zach Strief back before the end of the season, a source confirmed to The Advocate on Thursday.
ESPN's Mike Triplett reported the news first.
Strief, who was first injured against Minnesota, then again versus the Miami Dolphins, reportedly underwent surgery about two weeks ago to repair the ACL and MCL.
Initially, New Orleans hoped to bring Strief back off of injured reserve after the injury healed. NFL teams can bring two players back off of injured reserve after eight weeks off six weeks away from the field, then two practicing but Strief's surgery rules that out...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|