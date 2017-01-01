|
|
|
|
|
Today, 06:45 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,588
|
Saints rookie Alvin Kamara wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week
By Joel A. Erickson
When Sean Payton joked that the Saints were going to have so many FedEx awards this season that Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara should get free shipping for a year, he might have been on track.
Alvin Kamara has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Los Angeles Rams, marking the fourth consecutive week that a Saint has won the award.
Kamara was the bright spot on a bad day for the New Orleans offense on Sunday...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
