Saints' Coby Fleener to miss Sunday's game due to concussion: report
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers as he recovers from a brain injury, according to an NFL Network report.
Fleener suffered a concussion in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He did not practice on Wednesday, and he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.
But, according to the report, Fleener's concussion could force him to miss more than this Sunday's game. The report said Fleener will be "week-to-week" after the upcoming game because this concussion could have lingering effects...
Full Story - NOLA.com
