New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley returned to practice this week after sitting out the sessions last week, and as of Thursday, he was optimistic that he'd be able to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.However, when speaking after practice, it's clear that Crawley's oblique strain, which the team is listing as an abdomen injury, is still bothering him."I'm not feeling better," he said. "It still kind of bothers me a little bit, but I'm just working."It looks like I'm going to go this week, but it's a work in progress."