|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:48 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,588
|
Saints' Ken Crawley: 'It looks like I'm going to go this week'
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley returned to practice this week after sitting out the sessions last week, and as of Thursday, he was optimistic that he'd be able to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
However, when speaking after practice, it's clear that Crawley's oblique strain, which the team is listing as an abdomen injury, is still bothering him.
"I'm not feeling better," he said. "It still kind of bothers me a little bit, but I'm just working.
"It looks like I'm going to go this week, but it's a work in progress."...
Full Story - NOLA.com
More Saints News from NOLA.com:
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 191 members and 655 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
slowmotion
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, BRsaintS
, Teledega
, BREENO
, coachdeuce
, ccss
, Expatriate
, sdotjoe
, madDog26
, krazy9000
, Xeno
, 61woods
, MarCowMar
, Snarf
, nolamarc
, Bartyboy
, watts
, skydancer
, Gumerk
, chrisandersen
, El Caliente
, SaintsMan209
, Ldufre2
, workhorse
, ncwhodat2
, scttybb
, saints diehard
, tbuck
, DallasRene
, RacerRyan15x
, RichB
, PayOrPlay
, football
, drbleedgold
, Live4theSaints
, Crzycjunx76
, CRAIG67N
, CajunInVA
, moraink
, polo_haynes
, MC HIPPY
, dtpham
, Billgluckman
, peff
, donnasw
, SC Saints Fan
, Crawdaddys
, JBofWDN
, thefifthwall
, Saint Jack
, Saint Tex
, DJ1BigTymer
, vudupadrone01
, Grandadmiral
, oldJC.SAINTS
, jsberry
, hessmersaint
, McBushister
, cant
, PeteNBroussard
, tak
, zknotts61
, bosardav
, ETWhoDat
, th3myth
, KiwiSaint
, FlaSaintsFan9
, B-Train
, BuffaloSaint
, 985Saint
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Darth Deuce
, BobE
, soupcan dan
, hookedsaint
, Aussieboy
, AgnesT
, sOulsaint
, Super2510
, saintbilly25
, motivation2k12
, AustexSaint
, tommy582000
, Saint David
, JvilleJoe
, DCSaints_Fan
, fdl16
, BJGIL
, bino22_
, cugr4life
, St. Chris
, dutar76
, the_mc
, Indonesianwhodat
, St. Greatness
, SaintSproles
, DA_MOSS
, snake11eyes
, whodatbe
, senorwinces
, dakota
, nbrbush5
, smp
, Groove Saint
, bdsaints
, Andrus
, krichard714
, saint-58
, SaintsW1n
, GeaxSaints44
, saintfan-n-alex
, bleedblk&gld
, guidomerkinsrules
, Brennan77
, Metallyca
, rob22278
, baarbogast
, Saintaholic
, RaginSaint93
, datsaint4life
, Whodatcolston
, SntReb
, literature
, jeepman
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, texasjefe
, cwesleyc
, slaym
, ajsajs1015
, Infoman
, SaintsYYZ
, JSR
, saintsfiend
, Snuck
, alohawhodat
, RJ in Lafayette
, Hurricane_Kris
, Haughton Who Dat
, garland saint
, Ronnie
, jdeere11b
, SuperMatt
, Ti Rider
, saints28
, BoNcHiE
, dribardi
, Det. Brees
, Saint_Chiu
, Steve in Colorado
, OutlawSaint
, BuddyDeesGhost
, t-boy
, meatman
, SouthernMissSaint
, St.RobE
, thiefinthenight
, kfran
, clarencebeakes
, AgentJRad
, sam
, stooge
, SaintsFan331
, iamsaved
, 337saint
, JDax
, Bill
, Reduno
, Hotdog_Skin
, lsuSAINT88
, Chopzley
, Chris
, NWSaint
, Clintonrebel
, lades
, Uncle Mill
, billinms
, hank4
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:12 PM.
|