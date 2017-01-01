|
|New Orleans Saints
Sheldon Rankins continues to do whatever it takes to help the defensive line succeed
|
Sheldon Rankins continues to do whatever it takes to help the defensive line succeed
By Nick Underhill
Sheldon Rankins might have the hardest job on the Saints.
He doesnt just play one position or always have a defined role. Sometimes hes playing three-technique defensive tackle, other times hes over the nose or out at end in a three-man front. His ability to move around and do different things is one of the reasons New Orleans can deploy their linemen in multiple ways and use various fronts.
Thats why it shouldnt have been a surprise when he was kicked out to strongside defensive end in four-man fronts during last weeks loss to the Rams.
When Alex Okafor suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, the general assumption was that Trey Hendrickson and Hauoli Kikaha would take on bigger roles in the defense. Hendrickson on early downs, with Kikaha providing some rush in passing situations.
But, given all that Rankins has done this season, not factoring him in as a possibility was an oversight...
Full Story - The Advocate
|