Today, 07:21 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,588
|
Saints' Marshon Lattimore misses practice, in doubt for Sunday
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' win probability must be changing by the day this week based on rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore's practice status.
Lattimore did not practice Thursday with his ankle injury after he had returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. It's unclear if it was planned rest or if his ankle wasn't feeling as well as hoped on Wednesday. Either way, his status is in doubt for Sunday's critical game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints have badly missed Lattimore over the past two weeks after he was injured during the first quarter of their 34-31 victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 11. Lattimore and fellow starting cornerback Ken Crawley (abdomen) missed last week's 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Over those two weeks, the Saints' passing defense ranks 31st in the NFL, allowing 313.5 passing yards per game...
Full Story - ESPN.com
