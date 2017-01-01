home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints' Marshon Lattimore misses practice, in doubt for Sunday

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 07:21 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,588
Saints' Marshon Lattimore misses practice, in doubt for Sunday


By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' win probability must be changing by the day this week based on rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore's practice status.

Lattimore did not practice Thursday with his ankle injury after he had returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. It's unclear if it was planned rest or if his ankle wasn't feeling as well as hoped on Wednesday. Either way, his status is in doubt for Sunday's critical game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints have badly missed Lattimore over the past two weeks after he was injured during the first quarter of their 34-31 victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 11. Lattimore and fellow starting cornerback Ken Crawley (abdomen) missed last week's 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Over those two weeks, the Saints' passing defense ranks 31st in the NFL, allowing 313.5 passing yards per game...

Full Story - ESPN.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 847
There are currently 192 members and 655 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
slowmotion, DeuceMcAllisterFan, BRsaintS, Teledega, BREENO, coachdeuce, ccss, Expatriate, sdotjoe, madDog26, krazy9000, Xeno, 61woods, MarCowMar, Snarf, nolamarc, Bartyboy, watts, skydancer, Gumerk, chrisandersen, El Caliente, SaintsMan209, Ldufre2, workhorse, ncwhodat2, scttybb, saints diehard, tbuck, DallasRene, RacerRyan15x, RichB, PayOrPlay, football, drbleedgold, Live4theSaints, Crzycjunx76, CRAIG67N, CajunInVA, moraink, polo_haynes, MC HIPPY, dtpham, Billgluckman, peff, donnasw, SC Saints Fan, Crawdaddys, JBofWDN, thefifthwall, Saint Jack, Saint Tex, DJ1BigTymer, vudupadrone01, Grandadmiral, oldJC.SAINTS, jsberry, hessmersaint, McBushister, cant, PeteNBroussard, tak, zknotts61, bosardav, HAGZILLA, ETWhoDat, th3myth, KiwiSaint, FlaSaintsFan9, B-Train, BuffaloSaint, 985Saint, Zzyyxxyyxx, Darth Deuce, BobE, soupcan dan, hookedsaint, Aussieboy, AgnesT, sOulsaint, Super2510, saintbilly25, motivation2k12, AustexSaint, tommy582000, Saint David, JvilleJoe, DCSaints_Fan, fdl16, BJGIL, bino22_, cugr4life, St. Chris, dutar76, the_mc, Indonesianwhodat, St. Greatness, SaintSproles, DA_MOSS, snake11eyes, whodatbe, senorwinces, dakota, nbrbush5, smp, Groove Saint, bdsaints, Andrus, krichard714, saint-58, ChaosAlien, SaintsW1n, GeaxSaints44, saintfan-n-alex, bleedblk&gld, guidomerkinsrules, Brennan77, Metallyca, rob22278, baarbogast, Saintaholic, RaginSaint93, datsaint4life, Whodatcolston, SntReb, literature, jeepman, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, cwesleyc, slaym, ajsajs1015, Infoman, SaintsYYZ, JSR, saintsfiend, Snuck, alohawhodat, RJ in Lafayette, Hurricane_Kris, Haughton Who Dat, garland saint, Ronnie, jdeere11b, SuperMatt, Ti Rider, saints28, BoNcHiE, dribardi, Det. Brees, Saint_Chiu, Steve in Colorado, OutlawSaint, BuddyDeesGhost, t-boy, meatman, SouthernMissSaint, St.RobE, thiefinthenight, kfran, clarencebeakes, AgentJRad, sam, stooge, SaintsFan331, iamsaved, 337saint, JDax, Bill, Reduno, Hotdog_Skin, lsuSAINT88, Chopzley, Chris, NWSaint, Clintonrebel, lades, Uncle Mill, billinms, hank4
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Carolina Panthers: The LEAST penalized team in the NFL (at the start of Wk. 13)
Last Post: OutlawSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 65
Next on 'Trump Agenda': Taxes
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 489
Views: 17,235
Marshon Lattimore Not Seen At Thursday Practice
Last Post: McBushister
Posted On: Today
Replies: 34
Views: 2,382
Having trouble logging in? Forgot password? Changed email addresses and cannot post?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 1,337
Arrowverse: Crisis on Earth X crossover...
Last Post: Grandadmiral
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 183
Survivor: Heros vs Healers vs Hustlers
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 65
Views: 1,892
It was my fault
Last Post: Indonesianwhodat
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 543
Anzalone
Last Post: oldJC.SAINTS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 25
Views: 3,282
Crawley back vs Panthers
Last Post: SaintSproles
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 1,074
How many of you get a Chrismas Bonus? (and hope it doesn't go like this?)
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 33
Views: 446
Fleener Ruled Out for Sunday (Concussion)
Last Post: socbe7
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 706
Pro Bowl Voting Update
Last Post: SaintSproles
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 676
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
Being in playoff chase an exciting time for Saints players
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 30
Saints' Marshon Lattimore misses practice, in doubt for Sunday
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 41
Sheldon Rankins continues to do whatever it takes to help the defensive line succeed
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 51
Saints' Ken Crawley: 'It looks like I'm going to go this week'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 42
Saints' Coby Fleener to miss Sunday's game due to concussion: report
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 39
Saints rookie Alvin Kamara wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 34
Saints tackle Zach Strief will stay on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair ACL, MCL
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 46
Alvin Kamara wins Saints' first NFC Rookie of the Month honor since 2006
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 39
Cameron Jordan becomes first Saints defensive end to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 55
Saints still trying to solve puzzling problems on third down
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 48
Ken Crawley will likely play against Carolina, but Marshon Lattimore among four Saints held out of Thursday's practice
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 55
Cam Jordan knows he'll see a more active Cam Newton
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 81
Panthers would have a lot of holes to fill if Christian McCaffrey can't play
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 85
John DeShazier: Saints rookie Alvin Kamara taking the NFL by storm
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 168
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:12 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0