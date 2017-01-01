|
|
|
|
|
|
Being in playoff chase an exciting time for Saints players
By John Deshaizer
Ingram: 'Weve just got to continue to improve, continue to get better, not take the moment for granted'
Entering the 12th game of the season in 2014, 15 and 16, the New orleans Saints were 4-7, 4-7 and 5-6, respectively. They werent mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but there wasnt realistic reason to be overly optimistic about their prospects.
This year, entering Sundays game against NFC South Division rival Carolina in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints are 8-3 and sit atop the division standings. Unquestionably, the vibe is different because for the first time since 13, when the Saints owned a 9-2 record entering their final five games, the team is playing for something much more than mathematically staying alive.
Its very exciting, said running back Mark Ingram, one of the few Saints on this team along with quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cam Jordan, safety Kenny Vaccaro, left tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Josh Hill, punter Thomas Morstead and right tackle Zach Strief, who currently is on injured reserve to have been on the 53-man roster in 13...
Full Story - NewOrleansSaints.com
|