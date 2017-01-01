Being in playoff chase an exciting time for Saints players



By John Deshaizer



Ingram: 'Weve just got to continue to improve, continue to get better, not take the moment for granted'



Entering the 12th game of the season in 2014, 15 and 16, the New orleans Saints were 4-7, 4-7 and 5-6, respectively. They werent mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but there wasnt realistic reason to be overly optimistic about their prospects.



This year, entering Sundays game against NFC South Division rival Carolina in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints are 8-3 and sit atop the division standings. Unquestionably, the vibe is different because for the first time since 13, when the Saints owned a 9-2 record entering their final five games, the team is playing for something much more than mathematically staying alive.



Its very exciting, said running back Mark Ingram, one of the few Saints on this team  along with quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cam Jordan, safety Kenny Vaccaro, left tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Josh Hill, punter Thomas Morstead and right tackle Zach Strief, who currently is on injured reserve  to have been on the 53-man roster in 13...



