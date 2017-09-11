Sean Payton says Ron Rivera was right about missed penalty in first matchup



By Joel A. Erickson



Carolina coach Ron Rivera told reporters earlier this week that he'd sent a play into the NFL for review after the Saints' Week 3 win that showed New Orleans in motion at the snap while trying to get a play off quickly on third down.



Saints coach Sean Payton had no problem with Rivera's comments.



"Honestly, looking at that play, he was right," Payton said. "Every once in a while, when you go on the road and you're playing a defense that has a lot of looks, you go through a cadence, look at it all, go through a cadence and then as a changeup, you break the huddle and boom, you snap it early. The key is you're stationary, there's a receiver rocking, and he's right."..



