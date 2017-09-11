|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
With Zach Strief out of picture, Saints unlikely to activate second player off of injured reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Today, 05:50 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,602
|
By Joel A. Erickson
The New Orleans Saints can still bring back one more player from injured reserve, according to the new NFL rules in place this year.
The problem is that the Saints don't have any more candidates whose recovery time matches the timetable after veteran tackle Zach Strief underwent surgery to repair his ACL and MCL two weeks ago.
A player who returns from injured reserve must miss six weeks of practice entirely, then practice for two weeks before returning to game action.
"No, Zach was the only guy," Saints coach Sean Payton said...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|