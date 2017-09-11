Panthers DE Charles Johnson suspended for failed test days before showdown with Saints



By Steve Reed



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)  Panthers starting defensive end Charles Johnson has been suspended without pay for the team's next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.



The NFL announced the suspension Friday, two days before Carolina's showdown in New Orleans with sole possession of first place in the NFC South on the line.



Johnson's suspension begins immediately. He's eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster on Dec. 25...



