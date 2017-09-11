Source: Arthur Maulet elevated to 53-man roster



By Nick Underhill



The Saints have promoted cornerback Arthur Maulet to the active roster.



The undrafted rookie tweeted the news Friday morning, which was later confirmed by a source.



Maulet has spent most of the season on the practice squad, last being added to the active roster for a Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans plays the Panthers again on Sunday...



