Veteran Saints cornerback Sterling Moore 'felt a little rust' against Rams but played well


By Joel A. Erickson

Sterling Moore's return to the Saints defense ended up taking all of a couple of quarters on Sunday.

Moore, who was signed back in New Orleans last week after a month away from the team, took over for De'Vante Harris in the second half of last week's loss to Los Angeles.

The veteran gave up a catch and was flagged for pass interference, but he also took away a fade in the end zone and broke up a pass in 25 snaps.

"I was a little rusty, felt a little rust, obviously, but it felt good," Moore said. "My eyes were there, my mind was there. I was just a lot more sore on Monday than I usually am."...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

New Orleans Saints News > News
