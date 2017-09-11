Veteran Saints cornerback Sterling Moore 'felt a little rust' against Rams but played well



By Joel A. Erickson



Sterling Moore's return to the Saints defense ended up taking all of a couple of quarters on Sunday.



Moore, who was signed back in New Orleans last week after a month away from the team, took over for De'Vante Harris in the second half of last week's loss to Los Angeles.



The veteran gave up a catch and was flagged for pass interference, but he also took away a fade in the end zone and broke up a pass in 25 snaps.



"I was a little rusty, felt a little rust, obviously, but it felt good," Moore said. "My eyes were there, my mind was there. I was just a lot more sore on Monday than I usually am."...



