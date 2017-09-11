Marshon Lattimore practices on a limited basis, questionable for Sunday's game against Panthers



By Joel A. Erickson



Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday, and the star was listed as questionable by the Saints on the official injury report, leaving open the possibility that he will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.



Fellow cornerback P.J. Williams, who did not have an injury earlier in the week, was held out of Friday's practice, and he was also listed as questionable.



With injuries at cornerback, New Orleans promoted rookie cornerback Arthur Maulet from the practice squad, although Maulet told reporters on Friday that he will play all four special teams...



