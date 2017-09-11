|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 05:59 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,602
|
Saints' 3rd-down efficiency will be key against Panthers
Amos Morale III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
After going just 3-for-13 on third downs last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints know they need to be better on the "turnover down."
Converting third downs will be even more important when the Saints host the Panthers Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as Carolina comes into the matchup leading the NFL in time of possession.
"You have to take advantage of every opportunity you get and I think we pride ourselves on being that kind of team that can possess the ball," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Obviously we look for the big opportunities, but we're ready to drive and move the ball, convert third downs and possess it and get points."...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 157 members and 544 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
DefensePlease
, HoustonCajun
, mackone11
, CalgaryJay
, rocheyuk
, nolagem
, LiterOCola
, SAINTSFAN
, meezy0236
, RaginSaint93
, dapperdan
, Coreyinthe504
, treefidy
, Saint Jack
, Saint Ace
, DaSaints1967
, jdpower13
, pmiceli
, rasmus
, nosaints213
, tazdasaintsfan
, Eman5805
, Juicy Fruit
, CapitalCitySaint
, d3vanj
, tr0ss
, Dark
, SaintSansPeur
, saintsfan6675
, SuJaguar00
, thefifthwall
, actorforsaints7
, SaintlyHaven
, saint-58
, Yoweigh
, PennStateSaint
, dsimmon9
, Porkchop
, Garret
, oldJC.SAINTS
, moraink
, Brennan77
, BoNcHiE
, St4ever
, hank4
, baron8
, SweSaint
, Hotdog_Skin
, ATLSAINT
, Saint_Chiu
, jsberry
, Joe OKC
, Torgo
, Gator01
, Patman255
, Da Beast
, Tyrantslob
, DMaestro
, Reduno
, MC HIPPY
, watts
, MJ in Calif
, Dingusaurus
, SonnyWhoDatRose
, SaintSproles
, SpinalTarp
, saintskullz
, hookedsaint
, parlorcitysaint
, isgwill
, cmw8
, St.RobE
, Sumdude34
, Loge232
, ALLNO
, bigdog
, young
, gregg2g
, SaintSeb
, Kegger
, BobE
, brandon8283
, Saint Spud
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, BoroSaint
, Slim K
, Indonesianwhodat
, Tamerlane
, rspike84
, discoloredcurrenc
, dvdman
, cugr4life
, longtime lurker
, Bartyboy
, cred11
, saintlyn8
, duhonmark551
, AustexSaint
, Mr. Littlejeans
, heavydsaint
, Ryno
, sinful_saint
, meh1954
, SaintsYYZ
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, smj3action
, Bobaganoosh
, kr29
, RJ in Lafayette
, CityChamp
, WCoastSaintsFan
, mt15
, TXSAINTFAN
, Saint Santa
, 1K SPORT
, HouseCall
, Tiger
, WD40
, SkyLance
, marccooper
, Swamprat
, St.Fury
, Saints fan in VA
, tlmsaints
, SLAPNUTS
, SFMOBILE
, davog53
, bayouboy78
, jeepman
, Maxp
, Clintonrebel
, B4YOU
, CowtownSaint
, Rdanderson91
, saintsdiehard52
, AgnesT
, Ti Rider
, coffee
, POINT-SHAVER
, Jim in L.A.
, smokey29
, par2143
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:56 PM.
|