Saints' 3rd-down efficiency will be key against Panthers



Amos Morale III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



After going just 3-for-13 on third downs last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints know they need to be better on the "turnover down."



Converting third downs will be even more important when the Saints host the Panthers Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as Carolina comes into the matchup leading the NFL in time of possession.



"You have to take advantage of every opportunity you get and I think we pride ourselves on being that kind of team that can possess the ball," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Obviously we look for the big opportunities, but we're ready to drive and move the ball, convert third downs and possess it and get points."...



