|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:01 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,602
|
Saints' Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams questionable for Week 13
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints have two cornerbacks who may or may not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) was not observed on the field during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, but he got in some limited work after the media left and is officially listed as questionable.
Third-year cornerback P.J. Williams, who practiced fully the previous two days, surprisingly did not practice Friday and is also questionable with a shoulder injury.
While the statuses for Lattimore and Williams should clear up the closer it gets to kickoff, the Saints do have good news for one starter...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 158 members and 546 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
DefensePlease
, HoustonCajun
, mackone11
, CalgaryJay
, rocheyuk
, nolagem
, LiterOCola
, SAINTSFAN
, meezy0236
, RaginSaint93
, dapperdan
, Coreyinthe504
, treefidy
, Saint Jack
, Saint Ace
, DaSaints1967
, jdpower13
, pmiceli
, skydancer
, saintsfan6675
, rasmus
, nosaints213
, tazdasaintsfan
, Eman5805
, Juicy Fruit
, CapitalCitySaint
, d3vanj
, tr0ss
, Dark
, SaintSansPeur
, SuJaguar00
, thefifthwall
, actorforsaints7
, SaintlyHaven
, saint-58
, Yoweigh
, PennStateSaint
, dsimmon9
, Porkchop
, Garret
, oldJC.SAINTS
, moraink
, Brennan77
, BoNcHiE
, St4ever
, hank4
, baron8
, SweSaint
, Hotdog_Skin
, ATLSAINT
, Saint_Chiu
, jsberry
, Joe OKC
, Torgo
, Gator01
, Patman255
, Da Beast
, Tyrantslob
, DMaestro
, Reduno
, MC HIPPY
, watts
, MJ in Calif
, Dingusaurus
, SonnyWhoDatRose
, SaintSproles
, SpinalTarp
, saintskullz
, hookedsaint
, parlorcitysaint
, isgwill
, cmw8
, St.RobE
, Sumdude34
, Loge232
, ALLNO
, bigdog
, young
, gregg2g
, SaintSeb
, Kegger
, BobE
, brandon8283
, Saint Spud
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, BoroSaint
, Slim K
, Indonesianwhodat
, Tamerlane
, rspike84
, discoloredcurrenc
, dvdman
, cugr4life
, longtime lurker
, Bartyboy
, cred11
, saintlyn8
, duhonmark551
, AustexSaint
, Mr. Littlejeans
, heavydsaint
, Ryno
, sinful_saint
, meh1954
, SaintsYYZ
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, smj3action
, Bobaganoosh
, kr29
, RJ in Lafayette
, CityChamp
, WCoastSaintsFan
, mt15
, TXSAINTFAN
, Saint Santa
, 1K SPORT
, HouseCall
, Tiger
, WD40
, SkyLance
, marccooper
, Swamprat
, St.Fury
, Saints fan in VA
, tlmsaints
, SLAPNUTS
, SFMOBILE
, davog53
, bayouboy78
, jeepman
, Maxp
, Clintonrebel
, B4YOU
, CowtownSaint
, Rdanderson91
, saintsdiehard52
, AgnesT
, Ti Rider
, coffee
, POINT-SHAVER
, Jim in L.A.
, smokey29
, par2143
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:56 PM.
|