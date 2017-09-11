Saints' Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams questionable for Week 13



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints have two cornerbacks who may or may not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) was not observed on the field during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, but he got in some limited work after the media left and is officially listed as questionable.



Third-year cornerback P.J. Williams, who practiced fully the previous two days, surprisingly did not practice Friday and is also questionable with a shoulder injury.



While the statuses for Lattimore and Williams should clear up the closer it gets to kickoff, the Saints do have good news for one starter...



