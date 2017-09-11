Marshon Lattimore questionable; Coby Fleener, Marcus Williams ruled out



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Marshon Lattimore's status remains a mystery after the New Orleans Saints' standout rookie cornerback returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. But tight end Coby Fleener (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) were officially ruled out for Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers.



Lattimore (ankle) is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, missing practice Thursday, then returning to practice Friday. He was not on the field for the beginning portion open to the media on Friday but apparently joined full-team drills later in the session.



Lattimores status is huge since he has been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this year. The Saints (8-3) had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL in Weeks 4-10. But their pass defense ranked 31st in Weeks 11-12 because of cornerback injuries...



