Heres why the Saints will beat the Panthers in a decisive NFC South matchup



By Geoff Schwartz



Its a myth that NFL games in November and December count more. They all count the same. However, games down the stretch take on an added feeling of importance. And this weekend in the NFC, we have some matchups that are super important and could go a long way in deciding division and/or home-field advantage.



The biggest one is in the NFC South between the Panthers at the Saints, both 8-3 teams.



The Saints beat the Panthers, 34-13, in Week 3. Entering that game, the Panthers were 2-0 and the Saints 0-2. Those Saints looked like the Saints of the last few years  an offense with zero defense. New Orleans forced three turnovers and made Cam Newton uncomfortable all day on the way to the victory. That was the first of eight straight victories for the Saints, led by their defense and running game, before losing on the road to the Rams last week.



The Panthers have taken a different road to 8-3, one slightly less predictable. They have looked unbeatable in stretches, with wins at New England and Detroit in back-to-back weeks, only to lose on the road to the Bears, 17-3. ..



